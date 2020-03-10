Stock rebound stalls as doubts about U.S. virus response grow

On Wall Street all three major indexes jumped nearly 5% on Tuesday, one day after U.S. equities markets suffered their biggest one-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis.

The dollar gave up gains and fell against the yen, the Swiss franc and the euro as uncertainty set in.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were last at 0.7603%, more than double Monday's record low yield of 0.3180%.

Further gains in yields could be limited because there are still strong expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks will support fiscal stimulus with monetary easing.

Market participants largely expect the Fed to cut interest rates for the second time this month at the conclusion of next week's regularly scheduled policy meeting after surprising investors last week with 50 basis point rate cut.

The euro is also in focus before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, where policymakers will face pressure to ease policy after Italy put its entire country on lockdown in an attempt to slow new coronavirus infections.

U.S. crude fell 0.52% to $34.18 a barrel, dashing hopes that the market could stabilize.