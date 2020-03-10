Stocks claw higher on Wall Street after an early surge fades

NEW YORK — Wall Street endured another day of whipsaw trading Tuesday as an early burst of hope that the U.S. and other governments will come to the economy’s aid quickly gave out to more uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 surged as much as 3.7% in the morning and recouped nearly half its historic drop from the prior day, but all of those gains evaporated by midday. The index then bounced up and down before sitting 2% higher, shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern time.

It was the latest move for a market that seems just as preoccupied with the virus as the rest of the world. Since U.S. stocks set their record high just a few weeks ago, traders have crossed over from dismissing the economic pain created by COVID-19 — thinking that it’s just like the flu — to being in thrall to it — worrying that it may cause a recession.

These big swings are likely to continue as long as the number of infections accelerate, market watchers say. In the meantime, investors want to see a big, coordinated response from governments and central banks to shore up the virus-weakened economy.

Monday’s plunge for U.S. stocks was the sharpest since 2008, when global authorities banded together to rescue the economy from the financial crisis.

Investors saw glimmers of such a coordinated response, which led to Tuesday’s early optimism.

At a White House press briefing Monday night, Trump said his administration would be asking Congress to pass payroll tax relief and other quick measures aimed at easing the impact of the coronavirus on workers.