US stocks slip ahead of key Fed meeting, busy earnings week

FILE - In this July 22, 2019, file photo trader William Lawrence works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. stocks moved lower in early trading on Wall Street Monday, July 29, as investors pulled back after pushing stocks to record highs last week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

 Richard Drew

Stocks are ending mostly lower on Wall Street as losses for banks and communications companies offset gains in other sectors.

Wells Fargo gave up 2.1% Monday and Capital One lost 1.2%. Banks were hurt by a decline in long-term bond yields, which force interest rates on loans like mortgages lower.

Facebook led a decline in communications companies with a drop of 1.9%.

Health care companies were broadly higher. Johnson & Johnson rose 1.8%.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2% to 3,020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28 points, or 0.12%, to 27,221. The Nasdaq fell 36 points, or 0.4%, to 8,293.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.06%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved mostly lower on Wall Street as investors pulled back after pushing stocks to record highs last week.

Amazon led a wide range of consumer-oriented companies lower Monday and technology stocks fell broadly, led by Microsoft.

Facebook led communications stocks lower with a drop of 1.7%.

The health care sector benefited from gains in drug companies. Mylan soared 12.8%.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68 points, or 0.2%, to 27,259. The Nasdaq fell 51 points, or 0.6%, to 8,279.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.06%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains for health care companies are offset by losses elsewhere in the market.

Mylan soared 16% in early trading Monday.

Consumer focused and communications companies were lower. Amazon fell 1.3%.

Booz Allen Hamilton rose 3.4% after the defense contractor reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

The S&P 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1% to 3,021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 43 points, or 0.1%, to 27,233. The Nasdaq fell 37 points, or 0.5%, to 8,291.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.05%.

