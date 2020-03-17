Stocks on Wall Street whipsawed after biggest rout since 1987

NEW YORK — Wall Street’s main indexes slipped on Tuesday, a day after recording their biggest tumble since the crash of 1987, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus wreak havoc on the global economy.

The Federal Reserve’s shock move to cut interest rates to near zero on Monday sent the benchmark S&P 500 to late 2018 lows, marking its third-biggest daily percentage drop on record, beaten only by the 1987 rout and the Great Depression crash in 1929.

The main U.S. indexes had opened more than 1% higher but the gains soon evaporated in highly volatile trading.

"We have not experienced an issue like this in the last several decades, where it affects all industries and businesses everywhere in the world," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

As governments in the United States and Europe start shutting restaurants and schools, as well as asking people to stay home, several investors are concerned the current crisis could snowball into something bigger than a recession, including a credit crisis, or even a depression.

"A recession is a fairly high probability. The question is when does it start," Frederick said.