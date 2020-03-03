Stocks slide, 10-year Treasury at record low after Fed’s rate cut

Demand is falling and supply chains have been disrupted, symptoms that lower interest rates do not cure, Arone said.

The unanimous decision by policymakers to cut rates before their next scheduled policy meeting on March 17-18 reflects the urgency with which the Fed felt it needed to act to prevent a potential global recession.

Stocks on Wall Street initially spiked more than 2% on the Fed's surprise statement. But the Dow Jones industrial average , Nasdaq composite index and S&P 500 reversed course in afternoon trading and each closed down close to 3%.

Investors were not expecting a rate cut to come from a Fed emergency meeting, which injected unease into markets because it drew parallels to the global financial crisis, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York.

"There was that run-up, then there was this recognition that maybe this is not a good idea, or even worse, maybe this is a sign that things are a lot worse than we thought," she said.

The fall in the yield of the 10-year Treasury to below 1% suggests diminished growth expectations, especially as the epidemic's toll on the economy is still unclear, Hooper said.