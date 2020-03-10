Stocks surge on Wall Street following worst day since 2008

The S&P 500 was up 2.5%, as of 9:52 a.m. Eastern time. It recovered about a third of its loss from the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 658 points, or 2.8%, to 24,513, and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.6%.

Brent crude, the international standard, rose $2.96, or 8.6%, to $37.32 per barrel, while benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.53 to $33.66. Oil prices plunged 25% on Monday amid a price war between producers, who are pulling more oil out of the ground even though demand is falling due to the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.