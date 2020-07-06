Stores focus on cleaning to get shoppers back to spending

NEW YORK — Forget about making shopping fun. As clothing retailers and others try to stay viable during the coronavirus pandemic, they’re hoping steps like cleaning during store hours, offering hand sanitizer and other safety measures will bring in customers to spend.

At the same time, they are largely leaving fitting rooms open and not requiring shoppers to wear masks unless it’s a local rule, despite public health experts who advise that masks, social distancing and good ventilation are key for safety. That may make some already-jittery shoppers more nervous.

“Shopping was something I really enjoyed. I like to look at clothes and jewelry. It was almost like therapy,” said Hope Kaplan, a 62-year-old publicist who is now only willing to go to the dentist and CVS because she’s worried about the coronavirus, especially with cases rising in her home of Tucson, Arizona.

It’s a crucial moment for retailers, who are trying to recover from the worst sales slump on record. The monthslong shutdowns accelerated store closings and bankruptcies. And some stores may start closing some locations again as cases climb in states like Florida, Arizona and Texas. Apple already has.