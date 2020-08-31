Study: Amazon relies on surveillance of workers to boost output, limit unionization

Amazon has faced scrutiny for how it treats its workers.

A company spokesman said Amazon has expectations from its employees and measures performance against those expectations.

“Associate performance is measured and evaluated over a long period of time as we know that a variety of things could impact the ability to meet expectations in any given day or hour,” the spokesman said in a statement. “We support people who are not performing to the levels expected with dedicated coaching to help them improve,” he added.

Reuters reported in May that Amazon has long resisted unionization. Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said at the time that Amazon already offers what labor groups are requesting: $15 per hour or more to start, health benefits and opportunities for career growth. She said employee health and safety were the company’s top priority.

Sally Hubbard, director of enforcement strategy at the Open Markets Institute (OMI) and a former New York assistant attorney general, said: “Our aim is to show how the tremendous imbalance of power between employers and workers gets exacerbated by an alarming increase in surveillance.”