ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen gave final approval Friday to channeling as much as $8 million in subsidies to a proposed health care facility in north St. Louis tied to developer Paul McKee.
The bill, which passed on a 23-2 vote, will help fund a three-bed urgent care center at Jefferson and Cass avenues that, along with infrastructure improvements, will cost about $21 million.
Under a revised plan negotiated with city development officials, developers must prove by the end if 2021 that they have financing for a larger second phase beyond the initial three-bed facility in order to qualify for all the tax-increment financing, or TIF, subsidies.
That second phase — a $73 million, 103,000-square-foot hospital with a medical school — would have to be completed by June 2023 before some subsidies are paid.
Supporters, led by sponsor Tammika Hubbard, D-5th Ward, said the project was important to help one of the city’s poorest areas.
“This is about access to health care for people,” said Hubbard, whose ward includes the site.
The two who voted against the bill expressed concern about McKee’s track record on following through with his development plans for a much larger 1,500-acre district in a large part of the North Side.
Last year Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration sought to cancel a 2009 development agreement with McKee’s development company, NorthSide Regeneration. Administration officials cited the lack of progress on the overall project. The move sparked lawsuits that pitted McKee’s largest creditor, a Washington, Missouri, bank, against the city.
However, a top aide to Krewson has said she will sign the compromise bill for the smaller health-care site that was passed Friday.
This article will be updated