Subterranean Books to expand space with move this weekend

After a year when so many businesses closed during the pandemic, Subterranean Books will expand.

Neighborhood shoppers, who helped keep the independent bookstore solvent, will find a more accessible and functional store starting Sunday, says owner Kelly von Plonski.

"We are so excited," she said Monday by phone.

The store, which turns 21 years old in October, is only moving two doors down, into the space that formerly held another University City destination — fair-trade stalwart Plowsharing Crafts. The size, though, will grow from 1,100 square feet to 2,800 square feet.

Subterranean sent customers a newsletter Monday: "We are so sad that Plowsharing Crafts closed its doors but feel very fortunate to have fallen into this chance for expansion, and one that required very little investment to make a go of it.

"This new space is 2 ½ times bigger, which means we can properly staff ourselves in the age of Covid, we can safely allow more folks in the door (while still keeping in place all our safety protocols), and we can flesh out and expand our book selections to be even more wonderful and exciting than what you have come to expect from us."