ST. LOUIS — Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In have created a mobile food truck, called "SugarHi."
The food truck will begin serving St. Louisans on Thanksgiving Day and will operate year-round, weather permitting.
SugarHi can be booked for events, but otherwise it will travel the streets of St. Louis offering a combination of Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe's selections.
Sugarfire, a St. Louis-based barbecue restaurant, opened its flagship location here in 2012. It has been rapidly expanding, and added five new locations in 2018 alone.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In is a Sugarfire spinoff that offers burgers and sandwiches.
The food truck was outfitted by St. Charles-based Cool Touch Graphics.