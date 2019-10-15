Sugarfire Smoke House is opening a new restaurant in Wentzville, which will become the franchise's 14th location and its largest so far.
Sugarfire Wentzville will open at 11 a.m. Thursday — about two weeks ahead of schedule — at 1101 Lodora Drive. The new location is in the Junction development, just southwest of Wentzville's Main Street.
Sugarfire added five new locations last year, and two other locations this year — one in Union, Kentucky, and another in Edwardsville. Another location in Springfield, Missouri, is set to open by the end of 2019.
The 5,000-square-foot building in Wentzville has an industrial style and "train station aesthetic," designed with steel and reclaimed wood, in homage to the city's railway history, franchisee Matt Martin said in a press release.
The new restaurant has a life-sized, reconstructed train car that serves as a bar. It also has a rooftop patio, a lower outdoor patio, two sand volleyball courts and a private event space.
This will be the fifth location opened by franchisees Martin and Jim Cook, who are both Wentzville natives.
Th restaurant chain is bringing the Valley Park location's executive chef, Matt Glickert, to Sugarfire Wentzville, along with the Winghaven location's executive sous chef Ben Sarver and pitmaster Justin Dye.
The restaurant is celebrating with events from Thursday through Saturday, including contests and live music. On Saturday there will be a volleyball tournament to benefit Andrew's Hugs, a Wentzville-based nonprofit, and Brace for Impact 46, a nonprofit that funds programs for children and families.
St. Louis-based Sugarfire Smoke House opened its flagship restaurant here in 2012, and now has locations from Colorado to Indianapolis.