Suit blames area refineries and Turtle Wax for 24-year-old Wood River man's cancer

The 10-count suit asks for at least $50,000 in damages on each count.

The suit claims the plaintiff has a shortened life expectancy, missed work, mental anguish, medical bills and will have to undergo lifelong medical treatment.

There are 12 defendants. All but one have owned and operated, or currently own and operate, oil refineries in the area.

They are Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, BP Products, Shell, Premcor, Apex, Clark, Valero, Atlantic Richfield, Sinclair, Equilon and Turtle Wax. The suit claims Orlandini used Turtle Wax, which allegedly contains benzene. The Hartford Terminal is also targeted.

Shell and BP have answered some of the suits and denied any wrongdoing, although the companies acknowledge that exposure to benzene in large amounts for a significant period of time can be associated with certain blood cancers.

Shell is working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to clean up pollutants around its former plant in Wood River. The company claims it has taken appropriate measures to avoid danger to neighboring residents.