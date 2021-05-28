Summer’s about to start in America. So is sticker shock

Going shopping: Memorial Day sales are an enduring feature of summertime’s opening three-day weekend, with deals on big-ticket items like washing machines and mattresses. But with demand up, parts scarce, and inventories low, prices for durables are up 7.5% from February 2020.

Weekend getaway: Despite a sharp rise recently, including a 10% increase from March to April, airfares are still 18% below pre-pandemic levels, meaning that an air ticket today is going for around what it might have done about 15 years ago. Lodging has similarly risen dramatically in recent months, but the price index tracking hotels, motels and Airbnbs, among others, is still about 5% below pre-pandemic. Car rental is another matter: the index tracking automobiles and truck rental prices is up 45%.

Dinner, beer: Overall, the rise in prices is in line with the average across all goods and services since the pandemic’s onset, with the price of full-service meals and snacks up about 3% since February 2020, the same as that for alcoholic beverages away from home.

Backyard cookout: Throwing food on the grill for friends or family? Ground beef prices are up 7%; hotdogs are up 11%. Vegetables have risen only 2% since February 2020, and the price of a fresh or frozen pie for dessert has fallen 1%.