Sunset Hills fund administrator acquired by major European firm

SUNSET HILLS — Segue Partners, a local fund administrator and financial services firm, has been acquired by European fund management provider JTC.
Michelle Murray, Segue's founder and managing partner, and her 12 employees will stay on under JTC. The deal is not subject to any regulatory approvals, according to a release.
Murray, the former CFO of Clayton venture capital firm Prolog Ventures, launched Segue in 2010, based in Sunset Hills. The company reported $1.7 million in revenue in fiscal 2020, a 17% increase over 2019.
"As we seek to expand our business materially and capture opportunities that exist in the US market and beyond, JTC is the perfect partner to help us achieve our goals," Murray said in a statement.
The deal gives JTC more access to venture capital markets as well as a Midwest base, the company said in a release.
JTC, based on Jersey, an island in the English Channel, has offices across the world and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. It has $110 billion of fund assets under administration.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
