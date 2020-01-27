Super Bowl to feature Trump, Bloomberg and corporate America battling for attention

Trump and Bloomberg's debut at the games could hurt other advertisers, as politically polarized American viewers focus on the campaign ads. "That's distracting from the other ads," said Charles Taylor, a professor of marketing at Villanova University.

Big brands plan to neutralize or avoid the tense atmosphere by pushing positive social causes. Equality, environmental conservation and helping youths are among the themes that will dominate the airwaves.

Skin care brand Olay will feature an all-female celebrity cast including actresses Taraji P. Henson and Busy Philipps to celebrate NASA's all-female spacewalk.

Beer brand Budweiser will highlight stars and everyday Americans who demonstrate values like community and ambition, breaking down the label of what it means to be a "typical American." The commercial will also feature Budweiser's newly designed label.

"Our message is to bring people together and exemplify the American spirit," said Monica Rustgi, vice president of marketing for Budweiser, when asked if the company had concerns about the campaign ads. "It's critically important this year for us to get our message out."

Running brand Saucony will announce its first biodegradable shoe in a push for sustainability.