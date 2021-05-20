Sustainable fertilizer firm plans north St. Louis riverfront factory

Top executives made their pitch to the St. Louis Port Authority Thursday. They're seeking local incentives from the Port, including a 10-year, 25% property tax abatement on personal property and a sales tax exemption on construction materials. The Port Authority board voted to advance the project, which will be reviewed by the St. Louis board of Aldermen next.

Alliance STL, the business attraction arm of civic booster Greater St. Louis Inc., worked with the company to promote St. Louis for its expansion. The Missouri Department of Economic Development has also indicated it would provide Missouri Works tax incentives for the new jobs, according to officials.

The site here is a former Koch Industries fertilizer plant at 39 Bremen Ave., which has been idle since 2017.

Ostara will lease the land from the Terminal Railroad Association and it has a pending storage and transportation agreement with logistics firm Bruce Oakley, Inc., which operates an adjacent Mississippi River facility.

“We are going to make substantial investments into St. Louis,” Parmar said. “We’re here for the long term.”