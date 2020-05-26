Sweet strawberry news: You can pick your own this weekend at Eckert's
Sweet strawberry news: You can pick your own this weekend at Eckert's

Charles Neeley, 2, from O'Fallon, Ill., eats a fresh strawberry as his mother Grace Neeley (not pictured) looks for ripe berries in the self-pick rows at Eckert's Belleville Farm on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

BELLEVILLE — Starting Saturday, you can pick your own strawberries at Eckert’s Farm in Belleville.

In addition to heading out to the fields on foot, visitors can eat at the restaurant, said Amanda Morgan, marketing director at Eckert's. Curbside pick-up and outdoor seating will be available, with some limitations on hours and days of the week. The restaurant will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Due to COVID-19, the farm found new ways to allow their customers to pick strawberries while still following social distancing guidelines. Eckert's is hosting pop-up events where guests reserve a spot online before coming to the farm. The number of people allowed at the farm is limited to 50 per hour.

There are several other precautions in place as well to ensure the safety of the customers. Guests are asked to wear masks and hand-washing stations are available at all check-in points.

These first pop-up events are test runs to see how this new system works, Morgan said. If successful, the farm hopes to have more events in the future, including pop-ups for peach and blackberry season.

The farm is still considering how to safely reopen wagon rides, but no definite plan is in place.

