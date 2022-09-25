Sweetie Pie’s serves its last plate in St. Louis. ‘I hope she reopens,’ one diner says.

ST. LOUIS — Robbie Montgomery worked the last day at Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust like it was any other day: in the kitchen, watching over every platter of her famous fried chicken.

“I’m a hands-on person,” Montgomery, 82, said Sunday shortly before she was surrounded by patrons eager for a hug and photo. “And if it’s not right I’m not going to send it out.”

Patrons lined up down the block for hours Sunday to get one last plate — and to-go bag — of Montgomery’s down-home soul food cooking.

Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust, the last location in the region for Montgomery’s famous family-run enterprise, on Sunday served its last plate of fried chicken, its last slice of peach cobbler. The closure of the cafeteria-style restaurant and banquet hall at 3643 Delmar Boulevard wrapped a made-for-TV chapter and a 25-year run for one of St. Louis’ — and the country’s — foremost soul food restaurants, made famous by the OWN reality television hit “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”

The show debuted in 2011 as a centerpiece for Oprah Winfrey’s channel, chronicling the family’s trials and triumphs trying to open the Upper Crust, the third Sweetie Pie’s location.

But long before the show hooked viewers nationwide, the restaurant had cultivated a devoted fan base in Dellwood, where Montgomery — known as “Miss Robbie” — opened the first Sweetie Pie’s in 1997.

A Mississippi native who grew up in the Pruitt Igoe housing projects and sang in church choirs as a child, Montgomery reached entertainment heights as a backup singer for rock ’n’ roll legend Tina Turner, then sang for a long list of stars, from B.B. King to The Rolling Stones. A lung illness stunted her 20-year singing career. But it didn’t stop her drive to bring people together for good food and good times.

“Singing was my first love,” Montgomery said Sunday. “Cooking chicken wings is my second.”

Montgomery announced the restaurant’s closure this week, days after her son — former business partner and TV show co-star James “Tim” Norman — was convicted on federal murder-for-hire charges in the death of nephew Andre Montgomery Jr., Montgomery’s grandson. The tragedy played out on the screen and, after the reality show ended in 2018, in the courtroom, making national headlines.

But all of that was far from patrons’ minds Sunday.

Some of them had heard Montgomery sing in her youth. Others were turned on to Sweetie Pie’s by Richard “Onion” Horton, a beloved Black radio legend. Most saw Sweetie Pie’s on TV before they ever tried Montgomery’s cooking.

Loretta Cleaves, 65, was the first in line to get one last plate of that “that good soul food like my grandma’s cooking.”

But it wasn’t simply good soul food that brought Cleaves to the restaurant at 9:30 a.m., two hours before it opened.

“It’s the atmosphere,” she said. “The homey feel. You feel welcome here. They make you feel you’re a part of it.”

Tye White, 47, agreed, ranking Sweetie Pie’s as one of St. Louis’ most important Black-owned businesses. White could be considered a third-generation Sweetie Pie’s patron. His grandma was a regular at the original location on West Florissant. He’s been a regular at the Upper Crust since it opened in 2011.

His sister opened a catering business two years ago , inspired in part by Montgomery.

“Every Black woman in business took inspiration from Miss Robbie,” he said. “I think it’s important for us to support each other.”

Opening time hit, and a server threw open the doors: “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s!”

Eddie Chandler Sr., 47, who works security for the restaurants, greeted every other customer with a hug.

After 15 years as an employee, half the customers were like his family, he said.

“It’s been a privilege,” he said.

Further down the line Debrah Davis, 85, sent a tremor through the crowd. She’d heard a rumor that Sweetie Pie’s was out of chicken wings.

“Are you serious?” asked Rosalind Bibbs, 55. She was in disbelief.

“I’ve never found a soul food place here in Illinois or Missouri that could top it,” she said.

A diner walked out, bearing takeout and good news. There were chicken wings aplenty, and macaroni and cheese, too.

Davis sighed with relief. Those were her main staples at Sweetie Pie’s. And she couldn’t leave without saying goodbye to her favorite server, Dee.

Inside, Deontae Becks — or “Crazy Dee,” as many customers know him — walked the tables handing out hugs.

He’d walked into the former Sweetie Pie’s in The Grove commercial district 21 years ago to apply for a job, on a whim. Montgomery hired him on the spot.

“She saw that I’m a people person,” he said.

He spent his first day washing dishes. He helped out the line cooks on his second. By the third, he was serving tables. He’d say he knows “a million” customers by name.

“I never thought that I was going to be famous,” he joked. “It just happened.”

Montgomery’s sister, Janice O’Bannon, 65, remembered the original location on West Florissant, where a wall was lined with photo albums of families who brought their newborns and young kids there to eat. Now the kids in the photographs were bringing their kids to the Upper Crust.

“It’s been hard work, a lot of sweat and tears,” said O’Bannon, who managed the original location for a time.

Rick and Devline Willingham, from Atlanta, flew to St. Louis for the restaurant’s last day. He planned it as a surprise for their 14th anniversary.

Devline had been suspicious. But she was breathless when she saw the Sweetie Pie’s sign.

“I’m just grateful I was able to come,” said Devline, 61, a longtime fan of the show.

A cooking enthusiast herself, the show cut a glimpse into “the care and love they put into the food,” she said. But more than that, it was about family.

“I’d fly back,” her husband said, “if it was still open.”

Being at Sweetie Pie’s for its last day open in St. Louis felt like taking part in history.

“She’s been serving north St. Louis forever,” said Terry Davis, 64, waiting in line.

“I hope she reopens,” he said. “And soon.”