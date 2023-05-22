ST. LOUIS — Those missing Robbie Montgomery's famous fried chicken, macaroni and cheese or collard greens should make room on their plate.

Montgomery has plans to open Sweetie Pie's 2nd Act at Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis, just east of Sherman Park.

The restaurant would mark the first location since the brand's last location, Sweetie Pie's Upper Crust on Delmar Boulevard, closed last fall. Another location, in Jackson, Mississippi, closed this past spring, according to local media reports.

Montgomery plans to invest nearly $4 million for the new location at 4949 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which she bought through her 4949 Development LLC in November for $135,000, city records show. About 25 jobs could be created with this new location.

She's seeking 10 years of tax abatement as well as the right to use eminent domain for an adjacent property at 4923 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in case negotiations to buy that property fail, according to documents filed with the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority.

The LCRA is slated to discuss the item at its virtual meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Montgomery opened her first Sweetie Pie's 25 years ago and later scored her own reality television show on Oprah Winfrey's network called "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's."

Her son — former business partner and TV show co-star James “Tim” Norman — last year was convicted on federal murder-for-hire charges in the death of nephew Andre Montgomery Jr., Montgomery’s grandson.