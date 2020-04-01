T-Mobile completes merger with Sprint

T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it officially completed the $23 billion merger with Sprint Corp, solidifying its position as the No. 3 wireless providers in the United States.

The deal comes after a long legal battle between multiple state attorneys general which argued that a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint would be anti-competitive.

The combined company will now operate under the T-Mobile name and will trade on the NASDAQ as “TMUS.”

The deal also enables T-Mobile and Sprint to join their high-band and low-band spectrum that could allow a faster roll-out of national 5G.

Sprint acknowledged risks in an SEC filing, saying that its internal controls over financial reporting could negatively impact the combined company.

A U.S. federal judge approved the deal, which was originally valued at $26 billion, in February, rejecting a claim by a group of states that the proposed transaction would violate antitrust laws and raise prices.

The deal closed without a final decision from the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC issued a proposed decision in March to approve the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint with conditions and the final decision is slated to come on April 16.