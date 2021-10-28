Target to anchor $60 million Midtown St. Louis apartment development

ST. LOUIS — A developer announced on Thursday it has secured a Target store anchoring its $60 million apartment development near St. Louis University in Midtown.
Local developer Pier Property Group said Minneapolis-based Target Corp. will occupy 70,000 square feet of The Edwin, a proposed 196-unit apartment project at South Grand Boulevard between Gratiot and Papin streets. It marks the retailer's second location in St. Louis. Target stores typically average 130,000 square feet.
The Edwin development will include a 200-space parking garage and a 140-spot surface lot. Demolition and site work are expected to start by the end of November, with construction taking about 20 months. Pier is partnering with Edwardsville-based Fireside Financial on the project and is eyeing a July 2023 opening, Pier owner Michael Hamburg said.
The Edwin is Pier's fourth project in Steelcote Square, a multimillion-dollar redevelopment of the Steelcote Paint and Columbia Oil buildings just south of Interstate 64, including apartments and commercial space. The developer has built Steelcote Lofts, a 33-unit project, and Steelcote Crossing, a 15-unit apartment building. Pier is currently building Steelcote Flats next door that will have 105 apartment units and retail space.
"Our goal with this neighborhood was always to do more than 33 units," Hamburg said. "We've been following demand and seeing what pieces fit best. It's one step a time. In Midtown and St. Louis, it's hard to drop $400 million on a corner at one time."
Hamburg said he approached Target earlier this year to anchor his development after hearing rumors the retailer had been seeking another St. Louis city location for years.
Pier is in negotiations with the city over an incentives package. Neal Richardson, chief of St. Louis Development Corp., on Thursday called the project "a big win for the city." The Edwin also is eligible for incentives through the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corp., a group controlled by SLU and SSM Health that oversees redevelopment in the area.
“This project is exactly the type of transformational effort that we envisioned," David Heimburger, SLU’s chief financial officer and president of the Midtown Redevelopment Corp. board of directors, said in a statement. "Attracting a stellar brand like Target to Midtown has long been a dream of ours and is further proof that this is a place where people want to be."
St. Louis based architecture firm Arcturis and general contractor Holland Construction of Swansea, Illinois, will design and build the project.