Target to anchor $60 million Midtown St. Louis apartment development

"Our goal with this neighborhood was always to do more than 33 units," Hamburg said. "We've been following demand and seeing what pieces fit best. It's one step a time. In Midtown and St. Louis, it's hard to drop $400 million on a corner at one time."

Hamburg said he approached Target earlier this year to anchor his development after hearing rumors the retailer had been seeking another St. Louis city location for years.

Pier is in negotiations with the city over an incentives package. Neal Richardson, chief of St. Louis Development Corp., on Thursday called the project "a big win for the city." The Edwin also is eligible for incentives through the St. Louis Midtown Redevelopment Corp., a group controlled by SLU and SSM Health that oversees redevelopment in the area.

“This project is exactly the type of transformational effort that we envisioned," David Heimburger, SLU’s chief financial officer and president of the Midtown Redevelopment Corp. board of directors, said in a statement. "Attracting a stellar brand like Target to Midtown has long been a dream of ours and is further proof that this is a place where people want to be."

St. Louis based architecture firm Arcturis and general contractor Holland Construction of Swansea, Illinois, will design and build the project.

