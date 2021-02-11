Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes

The pandemic has made everything a bit trickier — tax filing season is no exception.

The whole process is starting a bit later this year and there are a few wrinkles to be aware of for those who received unemployment benefits, worked from home, took on gig work — or faced other issues common to 2020.

The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Friday. Here’s what you should know before you file:

Unemployment

Unemployment benefits are taxable income, which may surprise some filers.

Workers are not required to have federal taxes withheld from their benefit payments. While they are given the option to have it withheld, few opt to.

Additionally, unemployment benefits are always subject to federal taxes, but a handful of states do not tax it.

Relief checks

The two rounds of economic impact payments sent to millions of Americas are not taxable income. But people who did not get their payments, or received less than they were due, can get the proper amount by claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 taxes.