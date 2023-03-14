ST. LOUIS — General Dynamics Information Technology has won a $88.2 million contract with NGA, where some of the work will be done in the St. Louis area.

Virginia-based General Dynamics will provide software development services to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency over the course of the five-year contract, according to a release.

General Dynamics said some of the work will be performed at its geospatial innovation center at the Cortex district in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood. The company opened that location in 2021.

NGA is slated to open its new western headquarters in north St. Louis in 2025.