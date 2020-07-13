Technical difficulties interrupt Missouri website for unemployment benefits

Missourians trying to sign up for unemployment benefits encountered an extra challenge Monday: the state’s website for processing claims was “experiencing some sporadic outages and slow responsiveness,” according to the state.

The website said that the state’s unemployment system was down throughout the middle of the day on Monday, and that “new or weekly claims and other claims actions cannot be filed at this time.” Those affected were asked to try taking those actions once the system was available.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said the problems were caused by “network-related issues on Sunday and Monday.”

It added that “most individuals that attempted to file their weekly request for payment for the week ending July 11, 2020, have been able to do so.”

It was not clear how many workers could be affected. Last week, more than 17,500 people filed unemployment claims within the state, while about 199,000 Missourians received unemployment benefits the previous week. Both numbers marked slight decreases compared with the week before.

