Ted Drewes to get median, crosswalk after two killed in traffic, alderman says

Ted Drewes manages social distancing

Will Webster manages a line of customers May 29, 2020, at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard on Chippewa.

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — The city is planning to make changes to the road in front of the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand on Chippewa Street after two pedestrians were killed by traffic this summer, the area's alderman said.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg said police are increasing traffic enforcement to try and slow cars down in the short term. Bollards will be installed in front of the stand to protect people standing in line soon. And he's working to add a median and a crosswalk in front of the stand within six months.

"As far as city government goes, that’s not bad," he said.

Attention on traffic in front of the St. Louis Hills custard stand ramped up in May, when a 75-year-old Washington University librarian died after being hit by a car when he was trying to cross the street. A 17-year-old Christian Brothers College High School student was hit by two vehicles doing the same thing last week.

