Tennessee-based company breaks ground on Maryland Heights psychiatric facility
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Tennessee-based National HealthCare Corp. announced Tuesday that it has broken ground on a 16-bed center that will provide psychiatric care to geriatric patients.

The facility will be at 2920 Fee Fee Road, next to NHC HealthCare Maryland Heights, a 220-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

National HealthCare operates skilled nursing facilities, and independent and assisted living communities, with several locations across Missouri.

The 12,804-square-foot center is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022.

