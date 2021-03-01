Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

HOUSTON — Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month’s cold snap, the operator of the state’s grid said on Monday.

The state’s deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. Those charges drove one provider into bankruptcy on Monday.

In all, electricity prices on the state’s wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

Her figure does not include add-on fees or payment defaults, which are significant and are spread to all companies that use grid services under ERCOT rules, she said.

“It is a lot of zeros,” said Bivens of the additional fees.

In all, electricity providers skipped out on $2.46 billion in power and service charges, grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) said. It applied $800 million from collateral and other accounts to reduce the cumulative shortfall to $1.66 billion.