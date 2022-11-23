Thanksgiving holiday traffic at Lambert expected to approach pre-pandemic numbers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Passengers streamed through St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Wednesday amid what was predicted to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period across the United States since shortly before the pandemic in 2019.

"We're probably going to be just underneath 2019," Lambert spokesman Roger Lotz said, echoing the federal Transportation Security Administration's prediction for airports nationwide.

AAA had a similar projection for travel of all types, estimating that 54.6 million people would go 50 miles or more from home for Thanksgiving — up 1.5% from last year and just 2.5% below 2019. As in past years, the vast majority will be on the road.

Meanwhile, some travel experts said the option to work remotely for many people has allowed some to avoid the last-day air travel rush on Wednesday.

That trend also was expected to ease the pressure on airlines to cope with the big numbers, said Sharon Pinkerton, an executive with Airlines for America, an industry trade group.

"People are traveling on different days," Pinkerton said. "People are spreading their travel out throughout the week, which I also think will help ensure smoother operations."

Nationally, the Federal Aviation Administration expected Tuesday to be the busiest travel day in the period with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights nationwide.

At Lambert, Lotz said, the three busiest days in the 11-day Thanksgiving travel period typically are Friday and Wednesday before the holiday and the Sunday afterward, with Wednesday drawing the most passengers.

He said TSA through Tuesday reported that the total number of departing passengers going through screening at Lambert had been a few percentage points below the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

During the entire 11-day period in 2019, Lotz said, TSA data showed 198,649 departing passengers going through security.

He said "that dropped like a stone" in the initial pandemic year of 2020 to 78,925 but rebounded last year to 180,591.

Lotz said passenger traffic fluctuated Wednesday, with early morning and late afternoon periods among the busiest.

At 10 a.m., activity was brisk but not overwhelming in the entrance area at Terminal 2, where Lambert's biggest carrier — Southwest Airlines — is based.

TSA screening lines were lengthy but moving. Outside, a line of about 50 vehicles waited to get into the Terminal 2 entrance drive from the east and 35 or so from the west.

People interviewed in Terminal 2 after arriving here Wednesday morning said they had a relatively easy time getting through Lambert and other airports.

"It was very smooth, I was shocked," Robin O'Conner, 42, of the Detroit area, said of her experience.

O'Conner, a defense contractor consultant who grew up here, said she was excited to visit her mother in Florissant and get together with other relatives for the holiday.

"It's been almost four years," she said. "This is our first gathering post-pandemic."

Tiffany Williams, 35, a pharmacist from Houston, said she and her husband, Marques Williams, an account executive who also is 35, also had an easy time getting through airports Wednesday.

They were waiting to be driven to Decatur, Illinois, where they plan to spend Thanksgiving with members of his family. "It's a fun time," she said.

Some travelers said it was just coincidental that they were flying on the holiday.

Miriam Jorge, a college professor from Creve Coeur, was at Lambert to catch a flight to Miami with her sister, Liliane Jorge, and 16-year-old niece, Liz Jorge, who were visiting from Brazil. The two visitors were going to connect in Miami to a flight to their home country.

"We just didn't stop to think about that," Miriam Jorge said, regarding the Thanksgiving crowds.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.