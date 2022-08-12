The 314's sole reign is over, but some say the beloved area code is 'king of St. Louis'

The three numbers — 314 — that have signified phone calls to and from the St. Louis region since geographically based telephone area codes were created no longer have exclusive reign: Starting Friday, 557 will mean the same thing.

More than 70 years of shared history has given 314 outsized meaning, turning it into an ambassador synonymous with regional pride and identity, and inspiring odes in the form of song lyrics, tattoos, t-shirts and more.

But the introduction of the 557 area code could change the equation, if not allegiance.

“They’re pretty mad about it,” said Kareem Haroun, a salesman at a downtown Boost Mobile store, describing the reactions of customers who mention the area code change. “They want it to stay 314.”

Backstock of 314s

Although the 557 area code officially activated Friday, the new numbers might not start to appear until the fall, some officials said. And the supply of 314 numbers — though dwindling — is not going to evaporate overnight.

That’s because in every area code, phone numbers are assigned to carriers, like a cellphone company, in “blocks” of 1,000 that all start with the same prefix — the first three digits dialed after the area code.

“At this point, we’ve just run out of prefixes to assign,” said Heidi Wayman, a data manager for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator — the entity that essentially acts as the phone number assignment overlord. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that all the numbers are gone.”

Technically, NANPA currently has at least 57,000 phone numbers left to assign for the 314 area code, while carriers have their own 314 inventory that they can still give to customers.

But with no new prefixes left in the 314, NANPA is starting to assign prefixes for the 557 area code. Two blocks of them have been assigned thus far, though the numbers are not yet in service and will become effective starting Oct. 9, based on NANPA records.

Officials said the introduction of the 557 was unavoidable, and noted that it had been held off for more than 20 years, as area code overseers pursued conservation strategies to stretch out the finite supply of 314 numbers available.

For instance, 314 numbers were passed out more slowly than they used to be by NANPA, which used to assign blocks of 10,000 numbers at a time — 10 times larger than they do now.

The original area codes created in the 1940s — including the 314 — weren’t entirely random sets of numbers. To minimize dialing time and wear on rotary phones, more heavily populated areas were assigned small numbers, like 212 for New York City, 312 for Chicago, and 213 for Los Angeles. And cities like Detroit and St. Louis — then among the biggest in the country — received just slightly different numbers, like 313 and 314.

Meanwhile, sparsely populated places got “bigger” numbers, often with a zero in the middle — the digit that has to turn the farthest on a rotary dial.

Though new area codes are no longer crafted with rotary phones in mind, 557 wasn’t a complete shot in the dark, plucked randomly — or suddenly — from thin air. NANPA said that it has been lined up, waiting to drop, for more than a decade and that they selected digits that are likely to avoid confusion with other neighboring area codes.

Officials said the change won’t alter how people pay for local calls, nor how they need to dial, because 10-digit dialing is already a requirement. They said an “overlay” like this — where a new area code shares space with another — is an easier solution than a “split,” where newcomer digits carve out their own territory. No splits have occurred anywhere since 2007, according to NANPA.

‘314 will still be king’

St. Louis certainly isn’t the first region to require an additional area code. And, given how emotionally attached people can be to their numerically identifying digits, the transition isn’t always smooth.

“There’s been multiple places that have been pretty passionate,” said Wayman, noting that she’s seen the codes appear on tattoos, clothing and serve as the namesake of festivals. “A lot of areas are very proud of their area code.”

Around St. Louis, the impending arrival of the 557 has produced a wide range of reactions.

For instance, Dylan Foster, manager of a downtown T-Mobile store, said he didn’t harbor strong feelings either way about the 557’s debut. But he said that, since its announcement, some customers coming into the store have specifically requested the new digits, seeking “something different.”

He doesn’t expect people to someday pay extra for a 314 number, as has happened in other cities where old area codes become veritable status symbols worth $1,000 or more.

But the outcry from some people might suggest otherwise. When Missouri officials announced in February that the days were numbered for the sole reign of the 314 area code, the news sparked an uproar online.

And Foster’s coworker, Alyssa Zachow, expressed sadness about the change. She noted that the 314 holds a special place in the hearts of many — even weaving itself into the identities of many people’s online usernames, for example.

“It’s such a nostalgic number for the city,” she said.

Local clothing companies like Arch Apparel are well aware of those ties, selling shirts and other items bearing the 314. But employees said it was unclear if 557 gear was soon to hit the shelves, or how much marketing appeal the new digits might have.

Either way, it will be tough to overshadow the area’s obvious “allegiance to the 314,” according to Ellis Brodsky, the company’s downtown store manager.

“It’s more of a name-brand thing for St. Louis,” he said. He doesn’t expect that to change, even with the 557’s arrival as a new competitor in town. “Even when that pops up, I think 314 will still be king of St. Louis.”