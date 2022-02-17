'The best relief': Frenzied families make St. Louis' organizers busier than ever

HIGHLAND — When Nicole Zuccarelli’s husband started working from home early in the pandemic, her two preschoolers had to surrender their playroom for his office.

But the kids quickly adapted, annexing every other inch of the house in Highland for their toys and games.

“We just had too much stuff,” said Zuccarelli. “We were so overwhelmed.”

The cavalry came in the form of a birthday gift from her mother-in-law: a consultation with a professional organizer.

The tumult of the pandemic — which tethered people at home and fed a frenzy of online overbuying — has fueled an organizing fire. After a lull during the initial social-distancing days, organizers’ calendars have been packed by overwhelmed families desperate to condense and reorder their closets and cabinets. Some St. Louis-area organizers — mostly one-woman operations that charge about $50 an hour — are booked out twice as far as they once were.

Television shows like “The Home Edit” and bestselling books by tidy-home juggernaut Marie Kondo have also shined a light on the benefits of paring down and sprucing up. But real organizing isn’t always gasp-inducing before-and-after shots, local professionals say. It’s being a nonjudgmental sounding board, helping to clear the residue of life transitions like new babies and empty nests, and establishing methods that clients can continue to manage on their own.

Most families have predictable problem areas: garages, basements and junk drawers run amok. But some organizers specialize in niche categories, such as photographs, legal documents or data storage. An outside perspective can neutralize anxiety that often accompanies such projects.

“Everybody could stand to use a little more organizing,” said Jodi Granok, president of the St. Louis chapter of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals. “People want to simplify, and they don’t know where to start.”

Granok launched Organizing Magic from her Maryland Heights home in 2008, after years in social work. Many proficiencies of that field — asking the right questions, providing encouragement and alleviating shame — are also assets in organizing.

“You need people skills,” said Granok. “It’s not like you leave and we fix your house. We’re down and dirty, side by side with you.”

The “big reveals” on decluttering TV shows, with their rainbow-themed layouts and neatly fonted labels, are just a photogenic slice of the process. Most jobs take several hours — and some last days — but the end result is really just the beginning.

“I’m here to make a plan for you that you can maintain,” said Lizzy Kline of Clayton, who started Happy Spaces by Lizzy eight years ago. “It’s so much easier to be organized and know what you have if the clutter is gone.”

Sticking with a streamlined routine saves money and headaches: No missing a payment because a bill got buried in a landslide of mail. No buying a new gray sweater only to discover you already own two exactly like it. And no congested hallway closet belching its contents all over the floor every time it’s opened.

Multiplying boxes

Molly Roell tried to keep the detritus of child-rearing — she has four daughters, ages 5 to 11 — behind closed doors, but the book reports, hand-me-downs and “toys galore” were relentless, constantly claiming more space in her St. Louis Hills home.

Almost three years ago, she called Heather Maupin of Fresh Start Organizing in Webster Groves to introduce some order. Maupin returns every six months or so for maintenance.

“If you’re bogged down in things,” said Roell. “It’s just the best relief.”

Maupin, mother of 12, is an expert at finessing children’s belongings. “When we became such a large family, the systems had to be substantial,” she said.

“Systems” pop up regularly in the vernacular of home organizing.

The simplest system is putting similar items together, Maupin said. Cups and mugs in the same cabinet. Art supplies separate from storybooks.

Next comes the hard part: Paring down. “I ask: ‘What’s the goal of this room?’” she said.

At the end of the job, Maupin whisks away unwanted items in her transit van, donating what’s salvageable and recycling or trashing the rest.

Decision-making is a frequent hurdle for clients, said Amy Rizner, owner of RizeUp in O’Fallon, Missouri.

It’s a dilemma she has never struggled with herself. Rizner has spent her life on the move, first as a minister’s daughter, then as a Marine’s wife. The constant uprooting kept her honest about her possessions: “I would think, ‘Do I really want to pack this?’”

Some of her clients, though, are beset by unopened boxes that have followed them from house to house.

“Because we’re in Missouri, we have basements,” said Rizner, “and they collect cartons.”

Rizner has been organizing since 2017; last year was her busiest yet. She’s averaging five jobs a week, up from three, and is booked for a month.

“Usually, there’s an ebb and flow, but there has been no break,” she said. “People are sitting in their homes, in their stuff, in their thoughts.”

‘Some breathing room’

For Jenny Runge of Troy, Missouri, the anticipation of a new addition prompted a call to RizeUp.

“I thought, ‘I cannot bring a third child into this house with all these things in it,’” said Runge.

Her daughters’ overstuffed playroom would be turning into a nursery for their soon-to-arrive brother. Rizner made three visits in three months last spring, then returned twice this winter.

In between, the Runges follow her Mary Poppins-like homework: Every day spend 15 minutes straightening up.

The results are palpable, said Runge: “If we have less, everything is way more calm. We’re so much more relaxed.”

Erica Michelson of Clayton believes the payoff goes even further. She likens the decluttering process to “almost concentrated mental health therapy.”

She had tried multiple times to make a dent on the logjam inside the apartment she shares with Rachel Cherrick. Every time, Michelson was stymied. She grew frustrated with herself.

“I would get it 80% together, and then was just shuffling piles around,” Michelson said. Finally, she relented. She needed a neutral viewpoint.

That came from Dana Gilgrist, who launched How Neat! By Dana last February, after working at Purina for 14 years. She wanted more flexibility in her schedule and more purpose in her work.

She shadowed established organizers, practiced on family and friends and attended the organizing association’s meetings to build her experience.

Everyone has different struggles, Gilgrist learned, and there is no one-size-fits all plan. But a few guidelines are universal: Store things close to where you use them, teach kids to pick up by creating themed “zones,” and don’t be afraid of open space.

“Give your things some breathing room,” she said.

Michelson and Cherrick have spent more than 40 hours with Gilgrist, not counting the “pre-editing” they did on their own. They bought shelves, racks and $500 worth of bins.

The effort and the cost have been worth it, Michelson said: “The emotional weight of looking around the apartment is gone.”

