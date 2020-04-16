The COVID-19 bailout that’s left every hospital unhappy in its own way

On phone calls with senior federal officials, hospital executives have warned of dire consequences if they don’t quickly receive cash. They are pushing their senators and leaning into governors who are Trump allies. For all their political clout, however, they are having mixed success.

For Tobler, every day in the pandemic has a new challenge: figuring out where to get saran wrap to cover his thermometers, as well as Everclear and aloe to make hand sanitizer. He worries rural hospitals are not going to stand out in the deluge of requests.

“The string we’re pulling on is a string and the urban institutions have rope they’re pulling on,” he said. “It’s influence, it’s politics, it’s elitism.”

Raske, after all, called on President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who is heavily involved in the federal response to the pandemic that had sickened more than 640,000 Americans as of Thursday afternoon.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better audience,” said Raske, whose association spent $2.5 million on its federal lobbying efforts year. “The question is, what will be the action that will emanate from the facts?”

Coronavirus-related funding should go to the places caring for the most patients, he said.