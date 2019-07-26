Associated Banc-Corp. of Green Bay, Wisc., is buying First Staunton Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary, The First National Bank in Staunton, for $76.3 million.
The deal is set to close in the first quarter of 2020. First National Bank in Staunton's chief operations officer and director Gina Lotter and chief lending officer Brian Ury will join Associated Bank.
Associated Banc-Corp has total assets of $33 billion and First Staunton Bancshares has $543 million in assets. Associated's bank subsidiary, Associated Bank, has more than 1 million customers in eight states, and The First National Bank in Staunton has 30,000 customers.