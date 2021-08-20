‘The Great Resignation’: White-collar staff calling shots as job markets recover

PRAGUE — Having hunkered down at home and clung on to his job through the 2020 lockdowns, Dutch IT worker Benito Castillion is now on the hunt for a career-enhancing move — and it’s a shift of perspective he shares with millions of white-collar staff worldwide.

Based in Prague, the 46-year-old had updated his LinkedIn profile and started attending virtual job fairs.

“If the pay is right and there is a good opportunity to switch jobs I’d be willing to take the risk,” he told Reuters. “Now I see companies are willing to pay a bit more. That is important now.”

That mindset is driving what one U.S. management professor has dubbed the “Great Resignation” and a U.S. recruiter the biggest movement of human capital for decades, as skilled workers start to reevaluate careers and life choices.

Having spent more than a year living with the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic, many now find themselves able to call the shots on pay and conditions as companies compete for staff amid labor shortages created by fast vaccine-led recoveries in rich-world economies.

In Europe’s largest, Germany, more than a third of companies complained of staff shortages last month, the highest rate for three years, an Ifo institute survey showed.