The heat’s on Corporate America to reveal racial diversity data

Even some of the activists do not give out their data. “We have not historically published the EEO-1 forms, but we are reviewing that approach,” said Robyn Tice, spokeswoman for Calvert parent Eaton Vance Corp.

Some companies do disclose data, but on their own terms.

Just Capital counted 204 companies that disclosed some information on the gender and ethnicity of their employees as of August 2019, often in non-standard ways.

In a report on its website, for example, Starbucks Inc states that 17.5% of its executives ranked at senior vice president or higher are “People of Color.”

A Starbucks spokeswoman said it was reviewing whether to release its EEO-1 data publicly.

Others disclose little data currently, like Snapchat parent Snap Inc.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a CNBC interview on June 11 that, while it was working on providing more details, it was worried that disclosures “have actually normalized the current composition of the tech workforce,” which has few minorities.