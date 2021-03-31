The Kerry Cottage, an Irish gift and import shop in Maplewood, closes after 33 years

MAPLEWOOD — The Kerry Cottage Ltd., an Irish trinket and clothing store on Big Bend Boulevard, closed on Wednesday after 33 years in business.

Mother and daughter Mary and Maura Lawlor opened the shop, with its unusual thatched roof facade, in 1988 to sell Irish imports, gifts, T-shirts, jewelry, sweaters and wool caps, among other items.

In 2015, Maura died, leaving the company to a family trust. The family and trustee have since decided to sell the building, said trustee Jim Huber.

"It was just time to move on," he said.

Owners sent an email to patrons on Wednesday.

"As some of you have sadly discovered, this old thatched establishment is closing its doors," the note said. "As of today, March 31st, the Irish house of so many lovely imports, gifts and wonderful memories will stand empty. We want to thank you all sincerely, and with a heartfelt respect, for your support through the years."

Huber said the family was still talking with someone interested in continuing the store in another location, "but nothing's been firmed up," he said.

