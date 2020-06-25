‘The money’s gone’: Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion, drawing comparisons to Enron

EY has audited Wirecard’s accounts for more than a decade.

Beaten to the punch

Wirecard said in a short statement that its new management had decided to apply for insolvency at a Munich court “due to impending insolvency and over-indebtedness.” It said it was evaluating whether to file for insolvency for its subsidiaries.

A second source close to talks with creditors said that although the company had a healthy core, about two-thirds of sales had been faked in its accounts.

“There is no way that they could repay their total debt of 3.5 billion euros with that core, notwithstanding all the legal challenges ahead of them,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

A third source said the banks were completely shocked that Wirecard had sought insolvency — beating creditors who were thinking of calling in their loans.

“We thought that Wirecard was a trustworthy company run by people who knew what they are doing,” the person said, comparing the saga to the collapse of U.S. energy trader Enron.