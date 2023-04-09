MAPLEWOOD — Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream is known for its ice cream served on Belgian waffles, its milkshakes and, increasingly, its owner’s debts.

Eric K. Moore has been at the heart of more than 40 lawsuits all saying the same thing: He did not pay his bills.

Case files and interviews with his creditors tell a similar story: Moore has promised to pay his debts but often hasn’t, or he has paid very little. Sometimes the parties settled. But judges have ruled against Moore at least three dozen times.

Even then, he has failed repeatedly to make the payments required, according to creditors and court records.

Left in the wake are homeowners, mom-and-pop businesses and even relatives, who sometimes were forced to cut back on dreams — and retirement savings — to make up for the holes in their finances.

David McCreery owns a Grand Boulevard storefront in Tower Grove South. Moore signed a lease there last June, with plans to open another Boardwalk. But his rent checks have largely bounced, and he now owes McCreery’s company thousands of dollars, according to a court filing.

“We built this business and loved it,” McCreery said. “And he destroyed it.”

In an interview, Moore acknowledged the debts. He said the bulk of the bills accumulated more than five years ago, when he was drinking heavily. “Decisions were sometimes not the best,” he said of that time.

“I own my mistakes,” Moore said.

He says he’s sober now, is trying to turn Boardwalk into a success and wants to pay off his debts. His problem now, he said, is that he tried to expand too quickly.

In some ways, Moore’s story is not unusual. Experts say nearly 2 million American businesses fail every year, and the owners of about 600,000 of them walk away without paying their debts.

The cases against Moore range in geography and scope, from home renovation work in St. Louis to a shopping center he co-owned in Fayetteville, Georgia. They include work Moore’s general contracting company never finished, restaurant equipment he never paid for, plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent, bounced checks and personal loans.

And they date back at least 15 years.

‘Always one step ahead’

The suits were stacking up against Moore long before he opened Boardwalk. For example:

• In 2007, Tower Grove homeowner Peter Newcomb said he paid Moore General Contracting for renovations that were poorly finished or never completed. Moore did not go to court and the judge awarded the Newcombs more than $70,000. But the Newcombs never saw any of it.

Eric Moore’s name “is a cuss word in our family,” Newcomb said. “My daughter says we should go to his ice cream shop and, when they want us to pay, say, ‘This is on Eric. He owes us.’”

• In 2010, the owners of the Tin Can Tavern and Grille in Columbia alleged that Moore, his then-wife, Laurie Bowman Moore, and their former company, Can O’ Beer, agreed to run the Tin Can and pay its owners $59,000 — but never paid the bill. A judge awarded Tin Can more than $525,000.

“I haven’t seen a dime,” said former Tin Can co-owner Mike Headrick. “I’m never going to see that money, and I’m done wasting my time and energy on that negative vibe.”

Laurie Bowman Moore, now Laurie Bowman, declined to comment.

• In 2012, Nancy and Richard Summers, of Town and Country, won a judgement for $466,000 against the Moores. Bowman Moore was a friend of the Summerses’ daughter, and the Moores had borrowed $250,000 from the couple for a real estate deal.

The Moores agreed to pay back $300,000 in 120 days, or incur interest at 28% per year, according to a suit the Summerses filed in 2011. The deal went bad and the Moores never repaid the debt.

• In 2016, Bowman Moore’s aunt, Jo Anne Bowman, won a judgement for more than $188,000 against the Moores. The Moores had asked Bowman to withdraw $105,000 from her retirement account and lend it to them at 20% interest. They agreed to repay $80,000 of the money in 60 days, so she could return it to her retirement account without penalty.

Eighteen months later, the Moores had only repaid $5,900. Bowman sued, the Moores failed to appear in court, and a judge awarded the original loan plus interest compounding at 30% per year, according to the terms of the original contract.

Even one of Moore’s lawyers sued him. Mitchell D. Jacobs, who asked to withdraw from at least five cases in December 2017, sued Moore in 2018 for more than $7,200 in unpaid bills and interest — and again in 2022 for more than $1,800. Jacobs now represents Moore again. He declined to comment for this story, citing confidentiality rules.

“I’m almost giving him credit for his level of corruption,” said homeowner Arthur Wilhelm, who sued Moore’s general contracting company in 2006 alleging its work led to nearly $23,000 in damage to his house in St. Louis.

“He’s just living his life without a care, no fear of anything,” Wilhelm said. “He’s always one step ahead of everyone.”

‘We finally got him to pay’

Boardwalk sells milkshakes, ice cream sandwiches on Belgian waffles, and ice cream served in waffle bowls and waffle cones. There are now three locations in the area: on Manchester Road in Maplewood, on Telegraph Road in Oakville and on Russell Boulevard in Soulard.

He has plans for stores on Grand Boulevard in the Grand Center Arts District, and on Grand in the South Grand Business District.

Landlords at all five locations, including the expansion sites, have sued him.

He was even sued, twice, at his first location, 7326B Manchester Road in Maplewood, just down the street from its current corner storefront. The shop was previously home to another ice cream store, and in 2016 Moore agreed to pay the owner of that shop, Michael S. McLaughlin, more than $22,000 for freezers, signs and other fixtures.

When Boardwalk failed to pay the money, McLaughlin’s lawyer demanded payment in full. Moore wrote a check for $2,500. It bounced.

Then, in 2019, 7326B’s landlord, Jerry Gibbs, sued too. He received a judgment for $4,800 and a promise by Moore to vacate the premises.

But Moore was in the process of moving his shop to its current location down the block, and he claimed delays in getting the new shop ready kept him from paying or moving out, said Gibbs’ lawyer, Todd Sivia.

“We finally got him to pay it,” Sivia said. “He vacated and left.”

Last June, Moore signed a lease to open a Boardwalk in Tower Grove South, in a location formerly occupied by Tower Grove Creamery.

His security deposit check for $7,000 bounced, according to a suit filed by McCreery and his wife, Beulah Ann. Moore then gave them a cashier’s check for the same amount and a stack of 12 postdated checks to cover each month of the lease.

So far, all but one of them has also bounced, said the McCreery’s lawyer, Matthew Ghio.

Passing bad checks for more than $750 is a Class E felony in Missouri, punishable by up to four years in prison or jail, or a fine of up to $10,000. However, a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said such cases are rarely prosecuted because they require an intent to defraud, which can be difficult to prove.

The McCreerys’ suit asks to be paid double the amount that Moore owes in rent plus other expenses, or $37,000 as of December. The McCreerys have someone lined up to lease the space, but the tenant can’t move in until Moore moves out, Ghio said.

He said that a lease transfers the right to possess a space from the landlord to the tenant. The only ways to terminate that right are either through the tenant voluntarily agreeing to leave, which Moore has not done, or through a court order.

Meanwhile, the shop there is still not open and Moore is using the space to store ice cream, McCreery said.

The McCreerys offered to drop the suit and pay him $5,000 to leave. Moore ignored the offer, McCreery said.

McCreery is 82, his wife is 79. They can get by without the money, though it would help, he said. Of greater concern to them is the damage the empty storefront is doing to the reputation and ambience of the South Grand business district, of which they are passionate supporters.

Moore said, “I don’t have any problems with the McCreerys. I think they’re really nice people. Hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement before the next court date. It’s tarnished, but I have hopes.”

Looking forward to summer

The other three landlords have also sued:

• In June, the landlord at Boardwalk’s Telegraph Road store, in Oakville, alleged Moore owed more than $28,000 in rent, late fees, taxes and other charges. In November, Moore signed a consent agreement to pay more than $31,000 in installments until the balance was paid.

• In November, landlord Grand Center Inc. sued over Boardwalk’s still unopened shop in Grand Center, alleging for the second time that Moore had gone months without paying rent.

• In January, Maple King Properties, which owns the building at Boardwalk’s current location in Maplewood, sued for the second time, too. The company had already secured a consent judgment for more than $34,000 and an agreement that Boardwalk would leave the premises. This time they claimed Maple King was owed $14,500.

The judge issued a default judgment for more than $36,000 and possession of the property.

Moore said he is now paying the rent he owes at all three of those locations. A lawyer for Grand Center confirmed that Moore is now current on rent. Maple King has not moved to evict him; lawyers for the Telegraph Road landlords did not respond to repeated inquiries.

Still, last month the owners of 1001 Russell Boulevard in Soulard sued Moore for more than $75,000 in rent, utilities, late fees and other charges. He has not paid the rent and he has not left the premises, they claim.

“The eviction process is ongoing,” said Alexander Kuehling, the lawyer for 1001 Russell.

In an interview on Wednesday, Moore said his financial problems now largely stem from expanding too quickly while business was struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic: His current shop on Manchester Road opened in August 2020; the Telegraph Road location opened in September 2021; the Soulard location in March 2022.

He said he didn’t have the financial backing to expand. But opportunities to open stores in Grand Center and Tower Grove seemed too good to pass up.

Now, however, he said he’s making progress on paying his debts: “We’re in the process of trying to mend these relationships with a couple landlords,” he said.

And he is looking forward to the summer, by far the busiest season for ice cream shops. The extra cash will help pay down his debts, he said.

Meanwhile, work is proceeding on the Grand Center location.

A sign on the window says a Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream shop will be opening there soon.