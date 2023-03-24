ST. LOUIS — April 27 has been set as this year's starting date for the Loop Trolley by the Bi-State Development Agency, which took over operations of the line at the request of top local elected officials.

As it did last year during a three-month limited run that ended in October, the trolley will run free of charge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The last day of service this year will be Oct. 29.

One change is the posting of schedules at stops on the 2.2-mile route along Delmar Boulevard and DeBaliviere Avenue between the western end of the Delmar Loop commercial area in University City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

Bi-State, which also runs Metro Transit, agreed to run the trolley because of fears by area leaders that killing it would hurt the region's chances of getting future federal grants for MetroLink expansion and other projects.

Federal money covered a large percentage of the $51 million used to build the line, buy the cars and pay related initial costs.

When the line reopened last August, it was the first regular service since it shut down in late 2019 after a year of financial issues, slim ridership and repeated mechanical problems.

The line's operations are funded by a special sales tax levied at businesses near the line. A regional board last year added a new $1.26 million federal grant.

Training for trolley car operators will be on the route April 3-6 and April 13-23.