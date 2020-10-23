The smart choice for city seniors

When Virginia Armer moved into Tower Grove Manor following the loss of her husband, she wasn’t sure how long she’d live there after being in her own south city house for so long. More than seven years later, she’s thrilled to still call Tower Grove Manor home and can’t imagine ever wanting to leave.

Virginia visited Tower Grove Manor in September of 2013 and immediately fell in love with the place. “Everyone was so nice, from the managers and staff to the long-time residents,” she said. “The best part is that when I decided to lease an apartment, they took care of moving all my furniture for me – that made it so easy!”

“We definitely make it easy for new residents with our Red-Carpet Service,” explained Tower Grove Manor’s Executive Director Krista Kovach. “It’s not just about moving your belongings in, it’s about helping you feel like a welcome addition to our active adult community.”

Shortly after Virginia moved in, her brother Jack Wisecarver dropped by for a visit. He had been looking to sell his Central West End condo and he realized that Tower Grove Manor had everything he was looking for in a new home. He moved in just a few months after Virginia did and still enjoys living there.