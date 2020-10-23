The smart choice for city seniors

When Virginia Armer moved into Tower Grove Manor following the loss of her husband, she wasn’t sure how long she’d live there after being in her own south city house for so long. More than seven years later, she’s thrilled to still call Tower Grove Manor home and can’t imagine ever wanting to leave.
Virginia visited Tower Grove Manor in September of 2013 and immediately fell in love with the place. “Everyone was so nice, from the managers and staff to the long-time residents,” she said. “The best part is that when I decided to lease an apartment, they took care of moving all my furniture for me – that made it so easy!”
“We definitely make it easy for new residents with our Red-Carpet Service,” explained Tower Grove Manor’s Executive Director Krista Kovach. “It’s not just about moving your belongings in, it’s about helping you feel like a welcome addition to our active adult community.”
Shortly after Virginia moved in, her brother Jack Wisecarver dropped by for a visit. He had been looking to sell his Central West End condo and he realized that Tower Grove Manor had everything he was looking for in a new home. He moved in just a few months after Virginia did and still enjoys living there.
“I love the fact that my new home is so maintenance-free and I don’t have to worry about repairs,” said Jack. “Another great feature is Tower Grove Manor’s central location. I can easily drive anywhere in the city, and I‘m especially grateful for the heated indoor garage. Plus, I love being in such a historic building!”
Kovach explained that the architecture is something that draws in local seniors who don’t want to live in a cookie-cutter structure. “We’re focused on retaining that classic feel of the building while also modernizing where we can,” continued Kovach. “We’ve got the original terrazzo floor and a brass mailbox in the lobby, but we also have Wi-Fi in public areas and a brand-new elevator, giving us the best of the old and the new.”
With a scenic view of Tower Grove Park and a close proximity to a variety of shopping and dining options, Tower Grove Manor provides an all-inclusive lifestyle including health and wellness programs, delicious lunch and dinner served daily, scheduled transportation and weekly housekeeping services.
Tower Grove Manor is currently offering appointment-only, private tours to help keep residents, staff and guests safe during this time. “That’s definitely been our highest priority,” said Kovach. “We practice all recommended safety guidelines and we’re always glad to take special precautions for guests who ask.”
Year-end move-in specials are happening now. Plus, schedule a tour before November 1 and receive a homemade apple pie. Call 314-773-2800 or visit TowerGroveManor.org to make your appointment.
Tower Grove Manor is a retirement apartment community sponsored by St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System, a non-profit and faith-based St. Louis organization serving seniors for nearly 60 years.
