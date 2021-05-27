‘The story that never ends’: Bayer hit by failure to cap risk from weedkiller cases

FRANKFURT — Bayer shares dropped as much as 5% on Thursday after a U.S. judge rejected its plan to try and limit the cost of future class action claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

The German group called into question the future sale of glyphosate-based products to residential users in the U.S., and said it would review plans to settle around 30,000 legal claims, after the judge called Bayer’s plan to end years of litigation “unreasonable” on Wednesday.

“We will continue to assess financial risks as we move forward,” finance chief Wolfgang Nickl said in an analyst call, when asked if the estimate of the potential financial burden had been revised.

Bayer will be spared payouts related to future cases it had outlined in its plan this year and next but will continue to set aside $2 billion for the looming risk of further claims, reflecting its view that there were no fundamental changes in the outlook.