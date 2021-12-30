The Year in Business: Spire struggles. Biotech blooms. Goedeker slashes. And COVID doesn’t quit

ST. LOUIS — If the year 2020 hit the business world like an earthquake, 2021 brought the aftershocks.
A global supply chain meltdown led to shortages of everything from cars to fireworks to the shipping containers that deliver parts and products. A labor shortage had everyone from watering holes to Wall Street offering raises and bonuses to attract talent. Inflation rose at its fastest rate in almost 40 years.
At the same time, millions of Americans lined up for vaccines allowing them to return to offices, stores and restaurants in force. Workers saw their biggest pay bumps in at least 20 years. The stock market boomed as companies bounced back from the pandemic; more than one St. Louis corporation had its best quarter ever. And local small businesses continued to find ways to survive and thrive.
Here are the year’s biggest stories:
Feb. 5: Emerson's Farr retires
An entire era ended at Emerson when CEO David Farr announced his retirement.
He spent more than 20 years at the helm, steering the Ferguson-based industrial conglomerate through the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks and the coronavirus pandemic.
He aggressively grew the business in rising Asian markets, and wasn't shy about moving jobs there. Nearly 20,000 U.S. workers were laid off at the height of the recession in 2009, though more recently, Emerson has been growing its factories and building new ones here.
A Cardinals fan, Farr would swing baseball bats he kept in his office to help himself concentrate — and prod executives with them to encourage participation in earnings calls. And he rarely held back with investors.
"He was always vocal about what he was seeing what was happening in the economy and the industry," said Jeff Windau, an analyst at Des Peres-based Edward Jones. "He tended to get out in front."
Surendralal ‘Lal’ Karsanbhai succeeded Farr. He previously oversaw the company’s largest business segment, Automation Solutions.
May 2: Housing booms
Sky-high demand, limited supply and historically low mortgage rates drove house prices through the roof in 2021.
Buyers bid thousands of dollars over asking price, gave up common contingencies, and often came up empty-handed.
"In less than 24 hours, you have to make an offer,” said one buyer.
In neighborhoods like St. Louis' Tower Grove South, it wasn't uncommon to see a home sell for $55,000 over its asking price. They were going for $20,000 over in Affton, Florissant and St. Peters.
The median price of an existing American home surged 17.2% to a record $329,100 in May, according to the National Association of Realtors.
May 4: Labor shortage
When a dozen Central West End restaurants held a job fair looking for more than 100 new workers, barely a dozen came through the door.
It was a timely metaphor for the squeeze hitting the labor market in 2021, especially in the service industry. Many workers who left their jobs when the economy shut down were nowhere to be found when it reopened, despite offers of higher pay and bonuses.
“We just can’t find staff right now,” said Billie Kilts, manager of Drunken Fish on Maryland Plaza. “And it’s not just hard to find good employees, it’s hard to find employees, period.”
Many restaurants limited hours and cut service, and at least some, including Malone’s Grill & Pub in Crestwood and St. Louis Wing Co. in Rock Hill, closed permanently.
May 7: Mayor shakes up tax breaks
Less than three weeks after taking office, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones put developers on notice.
She vetoed two developer tax breaks she said were too generous. And then she held up final approval of incentives for two projects that had long enjoyed political support, including the City Foundry complex.
The moves forced the projects back to the negotiating table, where Foundry developer Steve Smith ultimately agreed to contribute $1.8 million to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund in exchange for over $18 million in breaks on a 14-story apartment building.
Developers have complain that the tougher stance on incentives has been disruptive and left them guessing what the city will ask of them. But city officials say they're making sure the taxpayers are getting the best bang for its buck.
“If they want public dollars, they need to be producing public goods,” said Nahuel Fefer, Jones' director of policy and development.
May 10: Biotech blooms
At the same time, backers of a 20-year effort to make St. Louis a biotech hub were celebrating. Their crown jewel, Benson Hill, an agricultural firm in Creve Coeur, was on its way to going public in a transaction valued at $1.35 billion.
Its story exemplified what Bill Danforth, the retired Washington University chancellor, envisioned here at the turn of the last century. Founded in North Carolina, Benson Hill was lured here in 2013 by the assets that Danforth and others built: world-class research facilities such as the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, seed capital funding, open lab space and a skilled workforce.
Greater St. Louis Inc., the region's largest business advocacy group, called for the region to “quadruple down” on its bioscience bet in its 2030 jobs plan. And Donn Rubin, chief executive of booster nonprofit BioSTL, told the Post-Dispatch that more billion-dollar ideas are on the way.
“Some are a year away, some might be five years away, but we have a culture that will keep feeding the pipeline," he said.
May 11: Benefits cut off
Meanwhile, in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson tired of seeing "help wanted" signs, and blamed extra unemployment benefits from the federal government. He said in May he would stop $300 boosts to checks in mid-June along with more than two dozen other Republican governors.
Many in business welcomed the announcement, but some workers cried foul, especially those who lost white-collar jobs with higher salaries in the pandemic. Alexia Keil, of south St. Louis County, acknowledged the many entry-level jobs available, but said $12 per hour wouldn't cut it with two kids and a mortgage.
“Who is going to watch my kids for free?” she asked. “I’m not going to be able to afford child care.”
Analysis of jobs numbers later in the summer suggested the benefit cuts did little in the short run. Experts said fear of the virus and lack of childcare also kept people home.
May 17: Return to office
After more than a year of working from home, office workers began returning to their desks across the region.
Governor Parson ordered state workers back on May 17. Architecture firm CannonDesign said a little more than a third of its roughly 100-person team was coming into the downtown office most days. Enterprise Financial had reopened bank lobbies and was set to reopen offices at half-capacity in June.
Plans have since been scrambled, first by the delta variant and now by the omicron.
Google and Ford Motor Co. are among those again delaying return-to-office plans. Others businesses whose employees have already returned are considering requiring masks. And some employers, like Square, which opened a new office in downtown St. Louis this year, have told employees it's up to them when, or if, they want to return.
June 22: Spire faces shutdown
Gas utility Spire got a rude awakening this summer when a federal court said it shouldn't have been allowed to build a pipeline running from Illinois to St. Louis County.
The decision threatened to limit access to gas, and cost the company millions of dollars in construction costs it would be barred from recouping from ratepayers.
Spire spent the rest of the year getting rejected on appeal and courting public opinion. In a message to ratepayers Nov. 4, it warned that if the pipeline was shut down, people could face outages in the dead of winter. State and federal officials rebuked Spire for the move. One accused it of "fearmongering."
But federal officials also said Spire could keep operating the pipeline this winter while they figure out what to do.
Aug. 26: Evictions restart
The federal evictions moratorium expired in late summer.
By late fall, more than 12,000 had been filed in St. Louis and St. Louis County, since the crisis began, and local sheriff's deputies were starting to work through the queue.
Tenant advocates worried for people put out of their homes, railed against a slow-moving rental aid program and wished rent had been forgiven. But landlords and property managers were done waiting to be paid.
“I told my attorney, ‘We’re going to have to start putting people out,’” said Edward O’Daniel, property manager at St. Louis Property Management.
Sept. 9: Downtown woes
Downtown St. Louis, the heart of the region, also took some shots this summer.
Multiple large employers said they were considering moving their offices out of the city center after more than a year of nighttime violence and gunfire. Windows had been shot out at the Laclede Gas Building, One U.S. Bank Plaza, One Metropolitan Square and Peabody Plaza.
City Hall shut down a Washington Avenue nightspot police blamed for multiple shootings, pledged beefed-up police patrols and touted a schedule of concerts, performances and festivals to stimulate foot traffic and make visitors feel safer.
Mayor Jones also formed a task force with business executives to gauge progress.
Sept. 19: Boeing soars — and struggles
The revived F-15 fighter jet program soared as Aerospace giant Boeing, one of the region's largest employers, ramped up production for the Air Force.
Program officials said they had already hired hundreds more workers for the job, and soon could hire more. Boeing also said it would make fuel tanker drones in the Metro East, and hoped to create 150 more jobs.
But the Super Hornet, Boeing's other fighter jet, hit turbulence.
Its best customer, the U.S. Navy, again made clear it doesn't want any more new planes after the last one is built in 2024, and it's not clear who will cover a gap in production before a German order starts. After Finland and Canada gave Boeing the cold shoulder in December, the company will likely rely on Washington to turn things around.
Dec. 8: Webster kills redevelopment
Webster Groves put the kibosh on what would have been one of the region's biggest developments, a $320 million reimagining of Old Webster North.
A team of local developers had proposed demolishing existing businesses to make way for 700 apartments, 100 condominiums and more than 100,000 square feet of retail and commercial space. And they spent two years trying to get the city on their side.
But a vocal opposition group blasted requests for tax incentives and eminent domain as well as plans to develop in a floodplain. And after a string of public meetings on whether to allow the project, the City Council said no.
Dec. 12: Goedeker cuts
Workers at appliance retailer Goedeker's, known locally for closing on Sundays, also got some unwelcome news from New York.
The company's new CEO, who previously ran a company Goedeker's purchased this summer from the Empire State, ordered half of the St. Louis work force laid off. A person who worked in purchasing said her team was slashed to 3 staffers from as many as 10. Workers said accounting and IT were hit, too. Then half the warehouse staff left.
“It’s been a bloodbath,” said Jacob Guilhas, the former vice president of logistics.
The company said the cuts were part of a reorganization to grow its e-commerce business nationwide. Jobs have been added in New York, New Jersey and Florida.
Dec. 15: Ameren to shutter coal plant
After lots of legal wrangling, Ameren bit the bullet on its Rush Island coal plant and announced plans to close it 15 years early to avoid paying for expensive pollution controls.
It had little choice after a judge ruled it had violated federal law by boosting the Jefferson County plant's output without proper permits and precautions.
New equipment to clean up Rush Island’s pollution could have cost $1 billion. And the legislature gave the company an out: a new law allows Ameren to sell bonds to cover its debt on the plants and invest in renewable energy instead.
Dec. 15: Centene chief ousted
Another corporate titan's departure bookended the year. Michael Neidorff, CEO of health care giant Centene, agreed to retire after an engagement with an activist investor.
Neidorff, 79, spent a quarter-century as Centene's chief and built it into a $120 billion-per-year colossus. Analysts cheered the move, noting that the company's stock price has underperformed in recent years.
Still, Neidorff has been a vocal advocate for St. Louis — if often as a critic — and his retirement could leave a gap in conversations about St. Louis.
He has blasted the region’s crime problem, saying Centene struggled to hire because applicants didn't feel safe here. He pushed to improve cooperation among the area's many police departments. And when state officials resisted Medicaid expansion, he threatened to move Centene's headquarters to North Carolina.
The activist investor has now named two new board members. And neither are from St. Louis.
Annika Merrilees, Bryce Gray, David Nicklaus, Jacob Barker and Janelle O’Dea, of the Post-Dispatch, contributed to this report.