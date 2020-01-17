The yield curve’s still weird — and St. Louis Fed president’s OK with that

The last year was a rocky one for the Fed, with markets upended by a global trade war, the central bank the target of verbal attacks by President Donald Trump, and policymakers divided on what the economy needed. Over the year there were dissents against the Fed’s quarter-point rate cuts coming from those who believed policy should be even easier and those who thought the opposite.

Bullard dissented twice in favor of deeper and faster cuts.

As the year ended, Fed officials across the spectrum agreed they could pause any further rate moves until something in the economy changes.

For those like Bullard who might have wanted even lower rates, it’s an acknowledgement the economy is still absorbing the massive shift toward looser monetary policy that the Fed engineered last year when it lowered the overnight policy rate to its current range of between 1.5% and 1.75%. For those who might have once been concerned about inflation or financial risks it’s an acknowledgement that as of now there’s little evidence of either.

Not the same old song