'There was a misunderstanding.' St. Louis sausage company, G&W Meat, reopens after city forces COVID-19 closure

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sausage company has resumed business, almost a full week after being shut down by city officials for allegedly violating measures intended to protect public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Wanninger, the owner of G&W Meat and Bavarian Sausage on Parker Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, said "there was a misunderstanding" with government officials, and that the shutdown order against the company had been lifted.

He said that business was slow Tuesday afternoon, after G&W's doors officially reopened. He said the company was getting ready to make 900 pounds of andouille sausage Wednesday — one of its staples as Mardi Gras approaches.

"It just hurts because everybody still thinks we’re closed for 30 days," Wanninger said. The city had initially ordered that G&W close for that span.