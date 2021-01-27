'There was a misunderstanding.' St. Louis sausage company, G&W Meat, reopens after city forces COVID-19 closure

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis sausage company has resumed business, almost a full week after being shut down by city officials for allegedly violating measures intended to protect public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bob Wanninger, the owner of G&W Meat and Bavarian Sausage on Parker Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood, said "there was a misunderstanding" with government officials, and that the shutdown order against the company had been lifted.
He said that business was slow Tuesday afternoon, after G&W's doors officially reopened. He said the company was getting ready to make 900 pounds of andouille sausage Wednesday — one of its staples as Mardi Gras approaches.
"It just hurts because everybody still thinks we’re closed for 30 days," Wanninger said. The city had initially ordered that G&W close for that span.
The business was an outlier among the wave of announced closures ordered by the city last week. All of the letters issued to the alleged offenders included multiple pages of evidence detailing a lack of social distancing and mask wearing. But the one-page, single-paragraph letter addressed to G&W only said the company lacked a health permit and violated an order “requiring retail businesses to monitor employee health and ensure employees are in good health and displaying no symptoms when they are at work.”