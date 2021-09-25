‘They need help’: Another activist investor joins siege of Goedeker’s

And Fouerti said the effort ignored progress the company is making on rebranding itself and beefing up its system for delivering appliances to customers.

“We are still in the initial phases of accelerating growth,” he said, “and my goal is to avoid unwarranted disruptions and focus on value creation.”

Fouerti went quiet for the next week. Then on Tuesday, he wrote another letter.

In it, he told shareholders he wants to build a “world-class business” and said his work has only just begun.

He said the company is in a good place with an expansive selection competitors can’t match. He acknowledged struggles with short-term supply chain issues but said he expects demand to remain strong long-term.

He also said the company is working to improve: on customer service, on product shipping and on the board. He pointed out the company added one new board member this summer and said a broader “refresh” is ongoing.

He took another swipe at Kanen, too, telling shareholders that the investor was trying to take control of “your company.” He also wrote that he looked forward to hearing from shareholders “big and small” on further improvement.

Cannell wrote in the next day.