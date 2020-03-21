This is no 2008: Mnuchin borrows from Paulson’s economic crisis playbook

Slow to act

Officials the world over have been slow to grasp the speed and depth of the impact of the outbreak, but the White House’s lag has been dramatic. On March 13, Mnuchin was encouraging Americans to fly domestically. Three days later, the country was told to avoid unnecessary travel, and by March 19 the governor of California had ordered his state’s nearly 40 million residents to stay at home.

Mnuchin this week predicted the U.S. economy would come “roaring back” in the fourth quarter. Rogoff, on the other hand, warned there will be “staggering economic and social costs” as the battle against the virus unfolds.

Global coordination, however, is one area in which Mnuchin is not following in Paulson’s footsteps, according to diplomatic sources who say the United States has not steered the G7 and G20 nations to take action.

At a meeting of finance leaders from the Group of 20 industrialized nations in February in Riyadh, U.S. Treasury officials pushed back against a stronger statement about the coronavirus outbreak, relegating it to a passing mention as one of several risks to be more closely monitored in the group’s communique, multiple sources familiar with the talks said.