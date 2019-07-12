St. Louis' largest law firm, Thompson Coburn, has named Roman Wuller as its next chairman, effective in July 2020 when Tom Minogue steps down from the role after more than two decades.
Wuller, a partner who leads Thompson Coburn's litigation department, has been part of the firm's management for more than 15 years and has served on its seven member executive committee since 2012.
Thompson Coburn has nearly 375 attorneys, with offices in downtown St. Louis, Chicago, Los Angeles, southern Illinois and Washington, D.C.
“This role is a natural extension of Roman’s career-long service to Thompson Coburn and our vision for the future of our firm," Minogue said in a statement. "As a person who listens and takes action, Roman is uniquely qualified to guide our extraordinary team at Thompson Coburn to even greater heights."