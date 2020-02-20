You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thompson Street Capital Partners acquires plumbing contractor
0 comments

Thompson Street Capital Partners acquires plumbing contractor

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

CLAYTON — The private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners announced Thursday that it has acquired a residential plumbing contractor.

The business, Len the Plumber, serves parts of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

Len the Plumber CEO Jeff Cooper said in a statement that his business was looking for an equity partner that could help execute an aggressive merger and acquisition strategy.

"After evaluating multiple options, it was clear that TSCP was the right choice for us to take LTP to the next level, because of their work ethic, culture, and systematic approach to managing a large funnel of deal opportunities," Cooper said.

Jim Cooper

Thompson Street Capital Partners founder and Managing Partner Jim Cooper. Handout photo.  

 Barlow Productions
0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports