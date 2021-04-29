Though not as harsh as last year, Peabody greets 2021 with continued losses

Peabody posted another quarter of losses Thursday, but reported that its latest round of economic pain was not as severe as in other recent announcements.
The St. Louis-based coal giant's net loss of $79.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 was 39.4% lower than the $131.5 million hit the company absorbed in the same period a year prior. With the coronavirus pandemic slashing energy demand and worsening the coal industry's struggles, Peabody cut 2,000 jobs in 2020, while its losses soared to $1.8 billion on the year.
Though a bit less pronounced, challenges have still greeted the company to start 2021. Lower volumes and pricing contributed to a 23% drop in quarterly revenue compared to a year earlier — falling from $846.2 million to $651.3 million, according to Thursday's earnings report.
Looking ahead, the company said that its second quarter performance is "expected to be largely in line with the first quarter based on current pricing levels."
Peabody's results — losses of reduced severity — resembled those reported a week ago by Arch Resources, its industry peer, headquartered across town.
This story will be updated.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
