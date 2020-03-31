Three biggest leaders of St. Louis metro want stronger response statewide from governor

ST. LOUIS — The leaders of the three most populous counties on the Missouri side of the metro area all say a more uniform response from state government could better manage the coronavirus crisis.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has declined to issue a statewide stay-home order, opting instead to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people and leaving it to local governments to issue stricter orders. Parson said Monday that his order limiting groups could be extended to May from its April 6 expiration.

During an online briefing hosted by the St. Louis Regional Chamber, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said “one of our problems with the lack of a statewide response” is that activity, based on monitored traffic levels, in the western part of the county has not declined as much as traffic closer to the urban core. He suspects it could be because people in Lincoln and Warren counties have not “been restricted as to what they can and can’t do.”

“In the eastern part of the county, we’re adjacent to St. Louis County, and 60 percent of the people in St. Charles County work in St. Louis County, so they’re getting the message much better than people in the western part of the county,” Ehlmann said. “That’s just one of the problems without having some kind of statewide response to this. In that regard I’d love to see the state get a little more involved.”

The comments from Ehlmann, a Republican like Parson, follow Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s call last week for Parson to issue a statewide stay-home order. The city’s stay-home order was issued along with St. Louis County's on March 21.